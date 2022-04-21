Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend upwards; province confirms 38 more deaths

The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has increased by 24 in the last 24 hours, according to public health officials Thursday.

The total number of people receiving care is now 2,405.

Intensive care admissions are down by 13, for a total of 88.

The province's health officials also confirmed 38 more deaths, a total of 14,778.

On April 19, a total of 21,532 samples were analyzed.

Thursday, Quebec added 2,909 positive PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,026,345 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 189,077 rapid tests have been declared since the online portal opened. Of that number, 154,127 positive tests were registered.

Thursday, 1,008 were reported, with 817 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are 10,932 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 43,832 more vaccinations in the province; 43,070 doses in the last 24 hours and 762 doses before April 20 for a total of 19,215 824 doses.

Outside Quebec, 320,614 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 19,536,438.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of April 20, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 87 per cent have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 54 per cent have received it.

The province has not yet released data on fourth doses.