Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations down by 124

image.jpg

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have decreased by 124 for a total of 1,557, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

Of those, 531 were admitted for reasons directly related to COVID-19, while the rest tested positive for the virus at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 34 people with COVID-19 are in the ICU, an increase of one from the previous day. Of those, 19 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus.

According to the Sante Quebec website, additional deaths from COVID-19 were not reported Tuesday because of a technical error.

NEW CASES

The province also logged 613 new positive PCR tests. In addition, 130 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal.

Quebec is currently monitoring 343 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

There are currently 3,189 health-care workers absent from work for COVID-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

A total of 2,581 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Quebec.

As of Tuesday, 91 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received at least one shot, 56 per cent have received three and 21 per cent have received four.

So far, 20,808,154 doses have been given since the COVID-19 pandemic began.  

#COVID19 - En date du 5 septembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B

En raison d’un problème technique, les données sur les décès ne sont pas disponibles aujourd’hui. pic.twitter.com/S2B3YhLIZQ

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) September 6, 2022
