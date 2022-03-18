Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations down by 13, ICU numbers drop below 50

As Montrealers prepare for their first St. Patrick's Day Parade in two years, Quebec announced Friday that COVID-19 patients in the province's hospitals dropped by 13.

In total, there are 1,021 people receiving treatment for the virus, including 45 people who are in intensive care units, a decrease of five.

Of the 76 new patients (89 were discharged), 38 were triple-vaccinated, 13 were double-vaccinated, seven were unvaccinated and four patients received a single dose of vaccine before checking in.

Nine patients' vaccination status was unknown and five children were under five years old and ineligible for vaccination.

The province added 13 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 14,245.

NEW CASES

The province added 1,170 positive COVID-19 cases from 14,528 PCR tests.

In addition, 353 more positive self-declared rapid tests were logged.

In total, Quebec has recorded 942,282 positive PCR tests and 87,440 positive self-declared rapid tests.

On March 16, 15,461 samples were analyzed.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 354 COVID-19 outbreaks and there are 13,282 active cases in the province.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals administered 6,774 more doses of vaccine including 6,623 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 18,549,998 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec and 310,986 were administered to Quebecers out of province.