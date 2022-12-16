iHeartRadio
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 44, with 19 new deaths


image.jpg

Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 44 on Friday, the Ministry of Health announced. There are now 2,062 patients receiving care in the province's hospitals for the disease, including 61 people in intensive care units, a drop of six from Thursday. 

The ministry added that there are currently 4,013 health-care workers absent from work for COVID-19-related reasons, 14 fewer than 24 hours ago.

There were 19 new reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,533 since the start of the pandemic. 

NEW CASES

Out of 11,686 PCR tests that were analyzed, 1,221 came back positive. Since March, 2020, Quebec has logged 1,270,133 positive PCR tests. 

In addition, 154 self-declared rapid tests were added to the overall total, which is now 266,690.

The ministry is monitoring 463 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Dec. 14, a total of 12,148 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals in the province administered 19,617 more doses of vaccine, for an overall total of 22,652,973.

#COVID19 - En date du 15 décembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/fPS9XFjuAi

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) December 16, 2022
