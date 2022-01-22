Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for third straight day, 68 new deaths

Quebec reported a third straight day of decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 56 fewer patients from 24 hours ago.

The Ministry of Health said 216 patients checked into hospitals in the province for treatment and 272 were discharged, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 3,295, including 275 people in intensive care wards, an increase of 10.

Of the new patients, 88 received two doses of vaccine more than seven days prior to check in, 76 received their third dose, 48 were unvaccinated or received one dose less than two weeks prior, and four received a single dose of vaccine more than two weeks prior.

Of the 12 patients either transferred or admitted to the ICU in the past 24 hours, 10 were unvaccinated, one was double-vaccinated and one was under five years old and ineligible to receive a vaccine dose.

DEATHS DUE TO COVID-19 REMAIN HIGH

The province added 68 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, Quebec has recorded 12,766 COVID-19 deaths.

CASE INCREASE REMAINS STEADY

There were 5,547 more infections recorded on Saturday.

Quebec has reported 830,489 infections since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry is monitoring 1,625 active COVID-19 cases.