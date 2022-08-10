Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations go up, but ICU numbers decrease

There are now 2,102 Quebecers in hospital, including 714 due to COVID-19, according to public health officials Wednesday.

That is an increase of 64 patients.

There are 55 people in intensive care, including 32 due to COVID-19, for a decrease of three compared to the previous day.

There are 19 more deaths due to the virus, a total of 16,088.

On Aug. 8, a total of 13,647 samples were analyzed.

Quebec also added 1,211 PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,159,087.

A total of 273,877 rapid tests have been declared with 229,070 positive tests registered.

In the last 24 hours, 257 were reported, with 217 positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 4,343 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 8,463 more vaccinations for a total of 20,412,093 doses.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of Aug. 8, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 18 per cent have received four.