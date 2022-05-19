Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations going down as province adds 14 more deaths

The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has decreased by 37, according to public health officials Thursday.

The total number of people receiving care is now 1,562.

Intensive care admissions are up by five, for a total of 53.

The province also confirmed 14 new deaths, a total of 15,326.

The number of active infections is now 11,072 with 516 outbreaks.

On May 17, a total of 12,910 samples were analyzed.

Quebec also added 626 new recorded PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,060,045 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 209,649 rapid tests have been declared since the online portal opened. Of that, 171,771 positive tests were registered.

In the last 24 hours, 212 were reported, with 173 positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 5,039 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 14,845 more vaccinations in the province; 14,160 doses in the last 24 hours and 685 doses before May 18 for a total of 19,811,415 doses.

Outside Quebec, 332,282 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 20,143,697.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of May 18, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 55 per cent have received three.

An additional 13 per cent have received four doses.