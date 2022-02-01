Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers continue to go down

Quebec is seeing a drop in ongoing COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 36 fewer patients in hospital as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of beds currently occupied to 2,852.

Intensive care admissions are down by five, for a total of 218 people receiving care.

Of the new hospitalizations, 11 are under the age of four (an age group not eligible for vaccination) and four are between the ages of five and 11.

An additional 32 people under the age of 59 and 25 aged 60 and older are unvaccinated or received their first dose less than 14 days ago.

Three people under the age of 59 and five aged 60 and older have one dose of vaccine, while 23 people under the age of 59 and 36 aged 60 and older received their second dose of vaccine more than seven days ago.

Nine people under the age of 59 and 59 aged 60 and older received their third dose more than seven days ago.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

The province's health officials also confirmed 63 more deaths, a total of 13,286.

The province's seven-day average is 3,315. On Jan. 30, a total of 21,699 samples were analyzed.

Quebec is reporting 2,730 new recorded COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 864,621 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 48,106 rapid tests have been declared since the online portal opened. Of that number, 36,391 positive tests were registered.

Monday, 1,686 were reported, with 1,225 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 53,955 more vaccinations in the province; 52,345 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,610 doses before Jan. 31 for a total of 17,739,194 doses.

Outside Quebec, 278,816 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 18,018,010.

As of Jan. 31, a total of 7,377,219 Quebecers, or 90 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,872,300 people, or 84 per cent, have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 3,692,969 Quebecers, or 45 per cent, have received it.

VARIANT TRACKER

The Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) has not updated its variant tracker since Jan. 26.