Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, but ICU numbers remain stable

The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has increased by 39 in the last 24 hours, according to public health officials.

The total number of people receiving care is 2,003, with 691 due to COVID-19.

Intensive care admissions are stable at 50 patients, including 28 due to COVID-19.

The province's health officials also confirmed 14 more deaths, for 16,179 total.

On Aug. 15, a total of 13,254 samples were analyzed.

Quebec also added 1,262 positive PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,166,390.

A total of 277,271 rapid tests have been declared online with 232,067 positive tests registered.

Tuesday, 255 were reported, with 226 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 4,309 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 17,653 more vaccinations for a total of 20,486,940 doses.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of Aug. 15, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 19 per cent have received four.

The government has not included data for children aged six months to four years old.