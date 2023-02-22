Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose again on Wednesday, with an increase of 33 patients.

According to the latest report, 1,324 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 479 of them because of the disease.

In intensive care, however, there was a decrease of one patient, for a total of 33. Of these, 20 are being treated specifically for the disease.

Quebec City also announced five new deaths, four of which occurred between two and seven days ago. One death occurred more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,078 Quebecers have died from the disease.

The number of cases has remained relatively stable, with 552 new infections. However, it should be considered that these figures are probably underestimated because of the limited access to screening centres. On Tuesday, Quebecers reported 30 new cases detected by rapid tests.

For the vaccination, 1,928 Quebecers received an injection Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2023.