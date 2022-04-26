Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again as province records 32 more deaths

Public health officials in Quebec confirm the number of people in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has increased by 64 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people receiving care is now 2,409.

Intensive care admissions are up by four, for a total of 90.

The province has also recorded 32 more deaths, a total of 14,906.

The number of active infections is now 24,482 with 1,076 outbreaks.

On April 24, a total of 13,479 samples were analyzed.

Quebec also added 1,670 new recorded PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of people infected to 1,035,595 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 195,583 rapid tests have been declared since the online portal was created. Of that number, 159,662 positive tests were registered.

In the last 24 hours, 629 tests were reported, with 508 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 9,416 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 28,159 more vaccinations in the province; 22,303 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,856 doses before April 25 for a total of 19,362,099 doses.

Outside Quebec, 322,840 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 19,684,939.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of April 25, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 87 per cent have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 54 per cent have received it.

The province has not yet released data on fourth doses.