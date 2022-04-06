Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again, several thousand test positive

Quebec reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday and thousands more people have tested positive for the virus.

There are now 1,540 people in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Since Tuesday morning, 226 people entered care, and 165 were no longer hospitalized.

ICU cases decreased overall by three, for a total of 66 people in that department.

COVID-19's death toll has also increased, with 12 more people reported dead. In total, 14,454 people have died since the pandemic began.

Quebec's positivity rate was 16.8 per cent following the analysis of 14,179 tests.

PCR testing is reserved for certain high-risk groups in Quebec, but people who tested positive on a rapid test can report it to the province.

On Wednesday, Quebec logged 3,761 positive PCR tests, and 1,481 positive rapid ones.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Most of Quebec's active cases are being reported in Montreal, but it is not the most affected area per capita.

There are 291,844 known active cases in the city, which is about one in 370 people.

Meanwhile, Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James is reporting 2,432 active cases, or about one in 85 residents.

The area posting the second most cases-per-capita was Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine (one in 110), and Cote-Nord (one in 142).