iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, though fewer people in ICU

image.jpg

Quebec's COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again on Friday, but there was a also slight increase in ICU vacancy.

As of Friday morning, there were 1,887 people in hospital with COVID-19, marking a net rise of 27 compared to the previous day. 

However, 640 of those people were admitted because of COVID-19 symptoms, while the others tested positive after being hospitalized for other reasons. 

Forty-two of those patients are in the ICU -- down three from the day before.

Of that group, 22 were admitted primarily because of their COVID-19 symptoms. 

Meanwhile, 7,138 health-care workers are off the job due to the virus, whether that's because they got sick, or are awaiting test results. 

The province also reported that 11 more people have died after testing positive, bringing that total to 15,737. 

Public health logged 1,902 more positive PCR tests, which are reserved for select at-risk groups. There were also 656 self-declared rapid tests, which are available at most pharmacies. 

The province is aware of 489 active outbreaks, and the PCR positivity rate is now 15.1 per cent. 

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care workers have administered 12,506 vaccine doses to Quebecers since Thursday's update. 

In total, more than 20 million doses have been received by Quebecers. So far, 91 per cent of Quebecers over five have gotten their first booster, or third shot, while 16 per cent have gotten four. 

READ MORE: Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins

COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*