iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize, but deaths pile up


A new study finds promise in a drug associated with significantly reduced hospitalizations among high-risk patients who received an injection in the early stages of COVID-19 infection. A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have not changed much in the last few hours, but new deaths have continued to pile up.

Health authorities have reported that 12 more people have died from the disease. Of these, two have died in the last 24 hours.

Eight deaths were reported between two and seven days ago, and two others more than seven days ago.

There have been a total of 18,049 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Quebec.

Hospitalizations have also dropped slightly by seven to 1,313. Of these patients, 436 were treated for COVID-19.

In intensive care, however, one person was added to the total, which now stands at 34, including 24 who are being treated specifically for the disease.

More than 2,100 health professionals have been absent from work due to COVID-19.

The number of new cases has also remained fairly stable, with a total of 563. Quebecers also reported 41 positive cases detected by rapid tests. These data should be taken with a grain of salt, however, as access to screening centres is restricted.

Finally, 1,710 doses of the vaccine were administered Wednesday.

#COVID19 - En date du 15 février, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/zdJszbULia

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) February 16, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 16, 2023.

  • THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Minor injuries after STM bus collides with garbage truck in Ville-Emard

    Multiple passengers were sent to hospital with minor injuries Thursday after an STM bus collided with a garbage truck in Montreal's Ville-Emard neighbourhood. It's the second incident involving an STM bus on Thursday.
  • image.jpg

    Universite Laval to conduct large-scale study on cannabis use during pregnancy

    A new study led by researchers at Université Laval will attempt to fill gaps in scientific data on cannabis use during pregnancy and its effects on child development.
  • File image of cocaine.

    Six arrested in alleged drug trafficking ring between Montreal and Toronto

    Six people were arrested in Quebec Thursday morning in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation between Montreal and Toronto. Five men and one woman, all between the ages of 25 and 27, were arrested at their respective homes in Montreal, Repentigny and Chateauguay.
  • image.jpg

    Quebec premier calls for more flexibility for nurses in negotiations

    Premier Francois Legault asked nurses to be flexible in the negotiations for the renewal of their collective agreement on Thursday. He wants to offer 'exceptional' conditions to nurses who have left to work in private employment agencies, in order to bring them back into the network.
  • An STM bus driver was hospitalized after veering off the road in Montreal near the intersection of Cavendish Blvd. and Cote-St-Luc Rd. on Feb. 16, 2023. (Eric Thomas Mickel)

    Bus driver, 61, hospitalized after veering off Montreal road

    A 61-year-old STM bus driver was hospitalized Thursday morning after veering off the road and onto the sidewalk in Montreal's Côte-Saint-Luc neighbourhood. Montreal police (SPVM) say the driver appears to have undergone a "medical situation," possibly a heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
  • image.jpg

    Quebec minister tables bill to expand medical aid in dying

    Quebec Health and Seniors Minister Sonia Bélanger tabled a new version of the bill to expand medical assistance in dying (MA) on Thursday. She is taking over from Health Minister Christian Dubé, who failed last June to pass Bill 38, which would have allowed people with Alzheimer's, for example, to make an early request.
  • A bag of blood is shown at a clinic Thursday, November 29, 2012 in Montreal. Hema Quebec, the provincial blood agency, said that as much as 70 per cent of the blood inventory stockpiled for transfusion had been placed temporarily aside, while tests are conducted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Hema-Quebec nurses to hold half-day strike in Quebec City

    Nurses at Hema-Quebec in Quebec City will hold a half-day strike on Friday. The 75-member Hema-Quebec nurses' union, which is affiliated with the CSN, will be on strike from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • image.jpg

    Snow and freezing rain moving into southwestern Quebec

    Montreal is getting ready to go from rain and record-breaking warmth on Wednesday back to snow and wintery weather Thursday night into Friday. A low pressure system moving up from the United States will bring snow into southwestern Quebec beginning Thursday evening. Montreal will see snow begin Thursday after the evening rush-hour, as temperatures drop, and the snow will intensify overnight. The city could pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow into Friday.
  • image.jpg

    Montreal city councillors pushing Quebec City - Toronto high-speed rail plan

    Two independent Montreal city councillors want to start what many have tried in the past: build a high-speed rail line to Toronto. Councillors Craig Sauve and Serge Sasseville plan to table a motion at the Montreal City Council meeting on Monday formally asking Ottawa to begin the creation of a high-speed train line in the Quebec-Toronto corridor.
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*