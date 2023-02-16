Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize, but deaths pile up

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have not changed much in the last few hours, but new deaths have continued to pile up.

Health authorities have reported that 12 more people have died from the disease. Of these, two have died in the last 24 hours.

Eight deaths were reported between two and seven days ago, and two others more than seven days ago.

There have been a total of 18,049 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Quebec.

Hospitalizations have also dropped slightly by seven to 1,313. Of these patients, 436 were treated for COVID-19.

In intensive care, however, one person was added to the total, which now stands at 34, including 24 who are being treated specifically for the disease.

More than 2,100 health professionals have been absent from work due to COVID-19.

The number of new cases has also remained fairly stable, with a total of 563. Quebecers also reported 41 positive cases detected by rapid tests. These data should be taken with a grain of salt, however, as access to screening centres is restricted.

Finally, 1,710 doses of the vaccine were administered Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 16, 2023.