Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 2,000 for first time since mid-August

The most recent data released by the Quebec government show Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 2,000 for the first time since mid-August.

The Ministry of Health said Wednesday that 595 people were admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, an increase of 207 compared to the previous day.

That brings total hospitalizations for all causes to 2,030. Health authorities have long expressed concern about pressure on the health-care system anytime hospitalizations exceed 2,000.

Quebec public health officials, including Christian Dubé, provided a COVID-19 update on Wednesday in Montreal, where they urged Quebecers to stay up-to-date on their vaccinations.

There are 52 people in intensive care units, including 19 who are sick with COVID-19, which is an increase of 13 from Tuesday.

Quebec reported 16 additional deaths. Three of the deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while 12 occurred between two and seven days ago and one occurred more than a week ago. A total of 16,845 Quebecers have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

In addition, 1,096 cases were confirmed by PCR tests and another 253 positive rapid tests were self-declared via the province’s online portal.

The province is monitoring 328 outbreaks, 11 more than the previous day.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 21,214 vaccine doses were administered over the last 24 hours, however only 22 per cent of the eligible population has received a dose in the last five months, meaning they are considered to be up to date with their vaccination schedule.

The rate falls to just seven per cent for adult Quebecers under 40, 17 per cent for those aged 40 to 59, 39 per cent for those aged 60 to 79, and 52 per cent for those 80 and up.