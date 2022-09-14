Quebec COVID-19 ICU numbers up, 18 more deaths

Quebec's ICUs saw an uptick in patients infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday, while overall hospitalizations fell slightly.

On Wednesday, the province reported a net increase of seven ICU patients with COVID-19. There are now 40 infected people in intensive care, but just 19 of them were admitted because of the virus.

Meanwhile, general COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly, with a net decrease of nine compared to the day before.

Quebec also reported 18 more people have died due to the virus. Of those, one death occurred after Tuesday morning, 13 between two and seven days ago, and four before that.

The province's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 16,512.

Public health reported 853 more positive PCR tests, which are only available to select at-risk groups.

As for rapid tests, which are available at most pharmacies to the general public, 159 people reported they had tested positive.