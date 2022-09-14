iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec COVID-19 ICU numbers up, 18 more deaths

image.jpg

Quebec's ICUs saw an uptick in patients infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday, while overall hospitalizations fell slightly. 

On Wednesday, the province reported a net increase of seven ICU patients with COVID-19. There are now 40 infected people in intensive care, but just 19 of them were admitted because of the virus.   

Meanwhile, general COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly, with a net decrease of nine compared to the day before. 

Quebec also reported 18 more people have died due to the virus. Of those, one death occurred after Tuesday morning, 13 between two and seven days ago, and four before that. 

The province's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 16,512. 

Public health reported 853 more positive PCR tests, which are only available to select at-risk groups. 

As for rapid tests, which are available at most pharmacies to the general public, 159 people reported they had tested positive. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*