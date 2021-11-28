Quebec COVID-19 new cases drop with 875 more infections, no new deaths

After reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for two straight days, Quebec announced Sunday that 875 more people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who tested positive, the health ministry says 483 people were unvaccinated, 13 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks prior and 379 were double-vaxxed more than a week prior.

There were no new deaths due to the disease in the province, but hospitalizations jumped by 11 with 24 people checking into hospitals in Quebec for COVID-19 treatment and 13 being discharged.

Of the 24 new patients, 17 were unvaccinated, one received one dose of vaccine more than 14 days prior to checking in, and six received both doses more than seven days prior to entering the hospital.

Intensive care unit patients remained stable at 48.

The health ministry is monitoring 670 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

The province's vaccination rate is 85 per cent for those who've received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent for those who have received both doses.

In the youngest demographic, 20,347 more five to 11-year-olds received their first dose of vaccine, bringing that total to 50,538.

