Quebec COVID-19 numbers remain steady with 52 cases in last 24 hours

Quebec has 52 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 199 since the last update on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected to 375,915 since the start of the pandemic.

The province has noted it will not be providing daily updates on weekends and statutory holidays.

The province's health officials also confirmed no new deaths in the last 24 hours, but one since the last update on Friday.

That brings the total number of deceased to 11,231.

Hospitalizations are down by eight, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 88.

Of those, 25 people are in intensive care; up by three.

To date, 364,033 people have recovered from the illness.

On July 10, a total of 11,503 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 66,745 more vaccinations in the province; 65,405 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,340 doses before July 11 for a total of 9,467,386 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 27,691 doses were given for a cumulative total of 9,495,077, or 72 per cent of the population.

The province has received 11,201,269 vaccine doses so far.

This week, 324,090 doses of Pfizer are expected to arrive in Quebec.