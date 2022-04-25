Quebec COVID-19 numbers stabilizing, one new hospitalization, 8 deaths

Quebec's COVID-19 numbers seem to be stabilizing as hospitalizations rose by just one on Monday.

The Ministry of Health said 128 patients checked into hospitals in the province, and 127 were discharged, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 2,345.

Intensive care unit numbers dropped by four to 86.

The number of absent health-care workers dropped by 1,471 to 9,362 from over 10,000 on Friday.

NEW CASES/DEATHS LEVELLING

The province said eight more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus deaths to 14,874.

From 13,102 PCR tests health-care professionals analyzed, 1,305 came back positive, making the positivity rate 12.5 per cent.

Quebec has reported 1,033,925 positive PCR tests since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 555 self-declared rapid tests submitted, 441 came back positive, bringing the total number of positive rapid tests to 158,552 out of 194,269.

The ministry is monitoring 1,065 active COVID-19 outbreaks, and active cases dropped by almost 3,000 (2,959) to 24,764.

On April 23, 13,559 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 8,744 more doses of vaccine, including 8,709 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began in Quebec, 19,333,940 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, and 322,449 were given to Quebecers out of province.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.