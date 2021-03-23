iHeartRadio
Quebec COVID-19 numbers steady with 656 new cases, four deaths

Quebec added 656 new COVID-19 cases to its count on Tuesday, and four deaths.

One of those deaths took place in the last 24 hours, while three happened between March 16 and 21.

Hospitalizations stayed fairly steady, with an increase of just six, bringing the total to 519. There was a decrease of one in the number of patients in intensive care. That total is now 113.

As of Monday, the seven-day average was 695.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

