iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec COVID-19 vaccination appointment website is experiencing difficulties

image.jpg

The Quebec COVID-19 vaccination appointment booking website was experiencing technical difficulties Friday morning.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services Twitter account posted the notice around 8:30 a.m. that teams were at work to restore the situation.

Nothing was written about a timeline for repairs.

❗️IMPORTANT❗️ Le site de prise de rendez-vous pour la vaccination contre la #COVID19 éprouve des difficultés techniques. Nos équipes sont à l’œuvre pour rétablir la situation. Veuillez noter que pour le moment, la ligne téléphonique de soutien est volontairement suspendue.

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 26, 2021

In addition, the telephone support line was voluntarily suspended.

The site in question is the Clic Sante portal on the web and the 1-877-644-4545 line.

In the North Shore region and on the island of Montreal, appointments are open to people born in 1961 or earlier, while in the 13 other health regions of Quebec, only people born in 1956 and earlier can make an appointment.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error