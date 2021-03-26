Quebec COVID-19 vaccination appointment website is experiencing difficulties

The Quebec COVID-19 vaccination appointment booking website was experiencing technical difficulties Friday morning.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services Twitter account posted the notice around 8:30 a.m. that teams were at work to restore the situation.

Nothing was written about a timeline for repairs.

❗️IMPORTANT❗️ Le site de prise de rendez-vous pour la vaccination contre la #COVID19 éprouve des difficultés techniques. Nos équipes sont à l’œuvre pour rétablir la situation. Veuillez noter que pour le moment, la ligne téléphonique de soutien est volontairement suspendue.

In addition, the telephone support line was voluntarily suspended.

The site in question is the Clic Sante portal on the web and the 1-877-644-4545 line.

In the North Shore region and on the island of Montreal, appointments are open to people born in 1961 or earlier, while in the 13 other health regions of Quebec, only people born in 1956 and earlier can make an appointment.

