Quebec COVID-19 vaccinations increase as infection rates remain stable

The number of Quebecers receiving treatment for COVID-19 has increased by eight, according to public health officials, for 2,011 hospitalizations -- 682 due to COVID-19.

Intensive care admissions are down by five, for 45 people in ICU; that is 22 for COVID-19.

An additional 16 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 16,195.

On Aug. 16, a total of 12,994 samples were analyzed.

Quebec added 1,157 PCR COVID-19 cases, for 1,167,547 people infected since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 277,829 rapid tests have been declared, with 232,573 positive tests registered.

In the last 24 hours, 266 were reported, with 229 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 4,331 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 21,631 more vaccinations for a total of 20,509,375 doses.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of Aug. 17, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 19 per cent have received four.

The government has not included data for children aged six months to four years old.