Quebec creates emergency hotline for election candidates receiving threats

Quebec provincial police (SQ) created a special emergency number for all major party candidates to ensure their safety during the election campaign.

Quebec Premier François Legault made the announcement Friday at a press conference in Lévis.

"We made sure with the Sûreté du Québec that all the officials of the five parties have a phone number that is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day, for all the candidates who have concerns about their security," he said.

Bernard Drainville, a CAQ candidate in the Lévis riding near Quebec City, said he was already notified before today's press conference.

"I received a text message this morning saying, 'Here's the phone number you can call if you feel in danger, or if someone from your family is experiencing problems with safety,'" he said.

The announcement comes after two Liberal candidates were victims of targeted attacks.

Marwah Rizqy, who is running for re-election in Montreal's Saint-Laurent riding, called for a "panic button" and more protection after getting death threats over the phone in recent days.

Meanwhile, her Liberal colleague Enrico Ciccone had his Lachine constituency office broken into on Tuesday. The burglars damaged his property and stole computers with security footage servers, leaving Ciccone "extremely saddened and worried."

Sylvain Lévesque from the CAQ also faced intimidation this week as his election banner was photoshopped with blood and then posted on social media.

Lévesque called the act "unacceptable" and reported it to the police, but said it will not stop him from meeting with the residents of his Chauveau riding near Quebec City.

Now election candidates can use the designated emergency number to report incidents such as banner vandalism, break-ins, or threats on social media – anything that makes them feel unsafe.

"Our agents will be available 24/7 to help the candidates or their families in these situations," said SQ spokesperson Mary Thé Bolduc.

"But if the candidates need immediate assistance and their life is in danger right now, they must call 911."