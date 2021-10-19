Quebec criticizes loss of a federal seat in 2024 and calls on federal MPs

Quebec intends to use its weight to avoid losing a seat in the House of Commons in 2024.

Sonia LeBel, Minister responsible for Canadian Relations and Francophonie, commented Tuesday on the new seat distribution in the House of Commons presented by the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault.

The number of seats is expected to increase from 338 to 342 as a result of the upcoming redistribution. While Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta gain a total of five seats, Quebec would lose one seat, from 78 to 77.

These changes, which take into account changes in the Canadian population according to the last census, confirm that Quebec's population is growing at a slower pace than elsewhere.

According to LeBel, Perrault cannot simply take into account the demographics. He must also consider Quebec's representation, she said, in the same way that the province has a guaranteed number of seats in the Supreme Court and the Senate.

She is also calling on Quebec MNAs to step up on the issue in the House of Commons.

Quebec's lone NDP MNA, Alexandre Boulerice, has pledged to 'defend the weight of Quebecers in our democracy' and promises to fight 'tooth and nail' to advance Quebec's concerns in this area.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 19, 2021.