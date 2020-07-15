Quebec crown prosecutor encourages sexual assault victims to come forward
The Quebec government's director of prosecutions (DPCP) is reaching out to victims of sexual assault, asking them not to hesitate to file a complaint, saying more than 50 per cent of court cases lead to convictions.
Beauce Crown prosecutor Audrey Roy-Cloutier wants victims to be aware of everything that is used to help victims during a case.
Victims of sexual assault who file complaints will have several shoulders to lean on, she said, as well as assistance and support services.
Roy-Cloutier said that as soon as a file arrives on her desk - as with other Crown prosecutors - a meeting takes place right away with the victim, even before any charges are laid.
During the meeting, an investigator is also present, as is a representative of CAVAC (Centre for assistance to victims of crime) or one from CALAC (the centres that assist women and victims of assault).
This meeting happens for several reasons, Roy-Cloutier said: to establish trust, to show that a case is taken seriously from the start and to offer the necessary support.
Roy-Cloutier has worked with victims of sexual crimes for more than 13 years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.