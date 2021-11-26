Quebec daycare workers' union votes overwhelmingly in favour of unlimited general strike

The CPE union affiliated with the CSN has voted 92.1 per cent in favour of a mandate for an unlimited general strike.

The Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS-CSN) said Friday morning that its strike mandate will start Dec. 1 if negotiations with the government do not improve by then.

Representative Stéphanie Vachon points out the result of the vote sends a clear message.

"The government can try to beat the unions over the head all it wants, but ultimately, it is the members who decide," she said. "By voting so overwhelmingly in favour of a strike, and thus accepting to lose days, even weeks of wages, these already underpaid workers have just told the government that they are ready to fight to the end to get a fair deal for all employees."

Wednesday, workers with the CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) also voted, with more than 91 per cent, in favour of an unlimited strike mandate.

The QFL-affiliated Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES) has begun voting on its own strike mandate and will continue until next Tuesday.

Thursday, Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel expressed her exasperation with the possibility of a strike.

"It's time to be reasonable," she told the child care workers. "We have lost sight of the parents."

Quebec Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe added: "The unions must listen to reason."

When asked about the possibility of introducing a special law to end the conflict, the minister stated it is "certainly one of the tools available," adding an agreement with the unions is still possible.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2021.