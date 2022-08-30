Quebec declares fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

Quebec added 852 PCR COVID-19 cases to its tally Tuesday, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,176,935.

In addition, 169 rapid tests were reported in the last 24 hours, with 141 positive for a total of 248,472 rapid tests declared and 236,587 positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has decreased by 73 in the last 24 hours, according to public health officials.

The total number of people receiving care is 1,807, including 608 due to COVID-19.

Intensive care admissions are stable at 49, including 24 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19.

The province's health officials also confirmed 29 more deaths, with two in the last 24 hours, 23 between two and seven days ago and four more than a week ago.

The Health Department notes, "as death removals are not shown in the data above, the number of death additions may exceed the number of new deaths for the day."

The total number of deaths is now 16,363.

On Aug. 28, a total of 8,721 samples were analyzed.

There are now 3,617 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 13,639 more vaccinations for a total of 20,714,723 doses.

The Quebec Health Ministry points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of Aug. 29, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 20 per cent have received four.

The government has not included data for children aged six months to four years old.