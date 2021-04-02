iHeartRadio
Quebec deputy premier announces she's ending her COVID-19 isolation

Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault walks in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Guilbault outlined the rules as a curfew will be imposed on Saturday Jan. 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault announced on Friday that she is ending her isolation.

She said on Twitter that she received confirmation in the morning that the second COVID-19 test that she underwent was negative.

Nous avons reçu ce matin la confirmation que le deuxième test #COVID19 est négatif. Conformément aux consignes de la Santé publique, je mets donc fin à mon isolement préventif. #onseprotège

— Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) April 2, 2021

The Minister of Public Safety announced last Sunday that she was forced to be placed in administrative isolation after a member of her staff, the father of her children, came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Guilbault, therefore, avoided going to the National Assembly.

Public health guidelines stipulated that she was to undergo preventive isolation until he had tested negative twice.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021. 

