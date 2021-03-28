Quebec deputy premier says family member may have been exposed to COVID-19

Quebec’s Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault will be on “administrative segregation” after announcing publicly a family member may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“We learned today that the father of my children has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote the minister on social media Sunday.

On the advice of public health, he’ll need to test negative twice before she resumes normal work, according to the post.

CTV News reached out to the minister's office for more details on her segregation plan, which refused to provide comment.

Guilbault is also the minister reposible for public security.

Nous avons appris aujourd'hui que le père de mes enfants a été en contact avec une personne déclarée positive à la #COVID19. Suivant les directives de la Santé publique, je me place en isolement préventif jusqu'à ce qu'il ait passé 2 tests négatifs. #onseprotège