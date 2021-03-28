iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec deputy premier says family member may have been exposed to COVID-19

Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault says the province is putting its trust in the judgement of police officers to enforce the curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec’s Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault will be on “administrative segregation” after announcing publicly a family member may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“We learned today that the father of my children has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote the minister on social media Sunday.

On the advice of public health, he’ll need to test negative twice before she resumes normal work, according to the post.

CTV News reached out to the minister's office for more details on her segregation plan, which refused to provide comment. 

Guilbault is also the minister reposible for public security. 

Nous avons appris aujourd'hui que le père de mes enfants a été en contact avec une personne déclarée positive à la #COVID19. Suivant les directives de la Santé publique, je me place en isolement préventif jusqu'à ce qu'il ait passé 2 tests négatifs. #onseprotège

— Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) March 28, 2021

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error