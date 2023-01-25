iHeartRadio
Quebec director Charlotte Le Bon nominated for Cesar award for debut film


Charlotte Le Bon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Decision To Leave' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A film by Quebec director Charlotte Le Bon has been nominated for the Cesar award for Best First Film at the Feb. 24 Cesar Awards Ceremony at the Olympia in Paris.

"Falcon Lake," stars Joseph Engel, Sara Montpetit, Monia Chokri and Arthur Igual. It follows two young people spending their vacation in a lakeside cabin in Quebec, which happens to be haunted. Despite their age difference, the teenagers form a unique bond to face their fears.

Four other films are nominated in the Best First Film category: "Bruno Reidal, confession of a murderer" (Vincent Le Port), "The Worst Ones" (Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret), "Saint Omer" (Alice Diop) and "Le Sixième Enfant” (Léopold Legrand).

It’s not Le Bon’s first nomination. Her role as Claire in Nabil Ben Yadir's "La Marche" earned her a Cesar nomination for Best Actress in 2013.

Her performance as Victoire Doutreleau in Jail Lespert's “Yves Saint Laurent'' in 2015 earned her a second Cesar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 25, 2023

