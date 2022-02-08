Quebec director Denis Villeneuve nominated for Academy Award for Best Picture, Screenplay

Quebec director Denis Villeneuve has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and his film Dune was nominated for Best Picture.

The Trois-Rivieres-born director is one of the producers of the film, and would walk away with an Oscar if the film wins.

Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel, Quebec-born Roger Frappier is part of the team of producers nominated for the Jane Campion film The Power of the Dog, which also received a Best Picture nod.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the nominations Tuesday.

Roger Frappier, left, producer of "The Power of the Dog," poses with cast members Kodi Smit-McPhee, center, and Benedict Cumberbatch at the premiere of the film at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Villeneuve missed out, however, on a nomination for directing, though he received one at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

He was nominated for Best Director for 2016's Arrival, and has won and been nominated for multiple other awards.

This is Frappier's first nomination for Best Picture but he was previously nominated twice, for Jesus of Montreal and The Decline of the American Empire, both in the Best Foreign Language Film category.



The Power of the Dog won the Best Picture Drama Golden Globe award this year.

The 94th Academy Awards will air March 27.