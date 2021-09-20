Quebec divers set world record by high-diving off two hot air balloons

Quebec divers Lysanne Richard and Yves Milord have set a world record after performing a synchronized high dive from two hot air balloons flying about 25 metres in the sky.

"I am extremely proud to have succeeded, along with Yves, in achieving this feat, which I have been dreaming about for several years," Richard said. "It is really a unique feeling to experience this exhilaration after months of preparation."

The divers explain not only does it take a dedication to acrobatics to complete the jump, it also requires "specific training and powerful mental visualization of the dive."

According to the International de montgolfières de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, which facilitated the record, the two athletes jumped from the height of an eight-storey building, "with a water entry force of impact comparable to 23 times the weight of the diver [and] a free fall of three seconds at a speed of 80 km/h. A real feat in terms of height, strength and speed, all from an unstable launch pad."

“Lysanne and Yves’ achievement in the region is now part of our history and we are very proud of that,” noted Mélanie Dufresne, chairperson of the International de montgolfières de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu board.

It took more than 40 people -- and perfect weather conditions -- to execute the dive.

“The entire International de montgolfières de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu team congratulates Lysanne and Yves on the success of this grandiose achievement," said Éric Boivin, general manager of the International de montgolfières de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. '[We] would like to thank Batterie Expert, which ensured the safety of the extreme dives. We also salute the expertise of the pilots and all the professionals who helped make this feat possible. We are very grateful to Lysanne for her confidence in us to help make her dream come true."

Richard and Milord had previously attempted to set the world record on Aug. 16, but were unsuccessful due to unstable winds.

