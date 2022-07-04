iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec doctors call on Premier Legault to take action on arsenic emissions in Rouyn-Noranda

Quebec Premier Francois Legault makes a funding announcement for a new music hall, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Quebec College of Physicians is asking the provincial government to act to protect the health of Rouyn-Noranda citizens from the high atmospheric concentrations of arsenic, a known carcinogen, emitted by the Horne smelter.

On Monday morning, the Twitter account of the Collège des médecins du Québec published a reaction to an open letter published on Sunday by a collective of physicians and health professionals from the Rouyn-Noranda region.

"The scientific data is clear. We must quickly put in place measures to ensure better air quality. The health of the citizens of Rouyn-Noranda is paramount," the college wrote. 

The professional order of doctors told The Canadian Press that it "will not comment further beyond the tweet" it published Monday morning.

"We will certainly follow this file closely this week," the the college's communications branch added in an email.

The Association québécoise des médecins pour l'environnement (AQME) also gave its support to the request of the College of Physicians Monday through the voice of its president. 

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 4, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*