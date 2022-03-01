Quebec gives $300K to two organizations helping Ukrainians; support for refugees next step

Quebec is giving $300,000 to two international cooperation organizations helping support the Ukrainian population affected by the war.

On Tuesday, International Relations Minister Nadine Girault announced that this amount would be distributed equally between Médecins du Monde Canada and the Quebec division of the Canadian Red Cross.

They were chosen for their presence on the ground, their neutrality and their ability to contribute to the immediate efforts to provide basic assistance to affected communities, the province said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian organizations in Montreal say there are two main ways right now for people to help, if they're interested in getting involved.

One is to donate, in particular to organizations like the Red Cross that can help people staying in Ukraine.

The other is funds and concrete help for those who flee the country, often women and children, or sometimes just children by themselves, if their parents choose to stay and fight.

That's the primary need right now, said Ukrainian organizations that spoke to CTV News on Tuesday. They're preparing to accommodate these kinds of families or children who might arrive in Canada, and say others can also help lay the groundwork to make spots for refugees.

QUEBEC TO OFFER FURTHER HELP LATER

Girault noted that this is the province's first offer of immediate assistance and that the Quebec government is assessing other forms of help for the Ukrainians.

She said her department will continue to monitor the situation and assess Ukraine's needs until the conflict is over.

Last week, the provincial legislature was united in denouncing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The elected officials adopted a motion of support for the Ukrainians.

The Legault government subsequently announced the withdrawal of Russian products from the provincial liquor board, the Société des alcools du Québec, and the lowering of the Ukrainian flag at the National Assembly.

"Since the beginning of this crisis, Quebecers have stood in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian community in Quebec," Girault said in a statement.

"This war violates the principles of inviolability of borders and self-determination of countries. It is a violation that is strongly condemned by our government," she said. "We hope that a ceasefire will occur soon."



This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 1, 2022. With files from CTV News's Kelly Greig.