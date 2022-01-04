Quebec doubles back, maintains 10-day isolation period for children

The Quebec government is reversing its decision to allow asymptomatic children who have made contact with a positive case of COVID-19 at daycare to continue attending.

“The 10-day isolation period must be maintained for the time being," the government announced in a press release Tuesday evening.

Quebec justified its decision by the fact that children are not adequately vaccinated and that wearing a mask is “not possible.”

The government is also asking parents who can keep their children at home to do so.

On Monday, unions representing educators called on Quebec to suspend or rescind the Dec. 30 guidelines, calling them “inconsistent” and risky for workers.

Montreal’s regional public health authority had even come out publicly in favour of a suspension and indicated that it would not follow the provincial guidelines.

—This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Jan. 4, 2022.