iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec driver catches $3,500 ticket for going three times the speed limit: Police

(photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)

A 54-year-old motorist picked up a hefty fine early Wednesday for driving 160 km / h in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec police say.

Ready for the twist? According to police, the driver was travelling through a construction zone with a posted speed limit of just 50 km / h.

Officers from the Surete du Quebec’s (SQ) Candiac detachment stopped the driver at around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 104 in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu in the Montérégie region.

They issued a fine for $1,988 and 24 demerit points for excessive speed, and another $1,550 and four more demerits for driving in a way that could have placed lives in danger.

The SQ says they’ve suspended the driver’s licence for seven days. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error