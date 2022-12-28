Quebec driver collides with car, attempts to flee on frozen river

A man suspected of impaired driving collided with another vehicle and attempted to flee on foot across a frozen river in Boischatel, Que. Wednesday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., provincial police (SQ) were notified about a two-vehicle crash on Saint-Anne Boulevard, also called Route 138.

According to the SQ, a vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction collided with a car, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to the driver.

The offending driver, a 22-year-old man, exited his vehicle and attempted to flee across an icy river nearby.

Firefighters assisted police in locating the driver. The crew used an inflatable boat to bring the man to shore, where he was arrested for impaired driving.

He was transported to hospital and underwent testing to determine his blood alcohol level.

The SQ says the driver was later released and could faces charges of a hit-and-run as well as impaired driving.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 28, 2022.