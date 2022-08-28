iHeartRadio
Quebec driver dies from injuries after collision with pickup truck

FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A driver who was seriously injured in a collision involving a car and a truck on the North Shore on Saturday at noon has died from his injuries.

Following the accident, the man in his 50s was transported to a hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 138, between the municipalities of Rivière-Saint-Jean and Magpie.

Two people were in the truck. They were not injured.

Highway 138 remained closed for several hours to allow a collision investigation specialist to analyze the scene of the accident and try to better understand what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2022.

12

