Quebec driver dies from injuries after collision with pickup truck

A driver who was seriously injured in a collision involving a car and a truck on the North Shore on Saturday at noon has died from his injuries.

Following the accident, the man in his 50s was transported to a hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 138, between the municipalities of Rivière-Saint-Jean and Magpie.

Two people were in the truck. They were not injured.

Highway 138 remained closed for several hours to allow a collision investigation specialist to analyze the scene of the accident and try to better understand what happened.

