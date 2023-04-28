Quebec driver fined $1,200 and car seized for speeding 60 km over limit

Quebec provincial police say they intercepted a car driving 60 kilometres over the speed limit, earning the driver a huge fine. His car was also seized.

On April 26 at 3 p.m., officers caught the vehicle travelling 152 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 73 north in Quebec City.

The driver, a resident of nearby Lévis, was issued a ticket for $1,255 and received 14 demerit points.

This wasn't the driver's first offence either, as his licence had already been sanctioned over demerit points. As a result, the vehicle was seized for 30 days, and the driver's licence was suspended for seven days.

The Quebec provincial police are reminding drivers to obey speed limits and follow road safety regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.