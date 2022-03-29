Quebec drivers ages 75 to 80 no longer have to undergo medical and visual examinations

Drivers aged 75 to 80 no longer have to undergo medical and visual examinations, Quebec's auto insurance agency (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec - SAAQ) announced Tuesday.

Quebecers over 75 previously had to have a medical examination report completed by a physician, as well as a visual examination report by an ophthalmologist or optometrist.

From now on, the SAAQ will require a self-declaration of their physical state. The SAAQ explained in a news release that it wants to improve its customer service by reducing bureaucracy.

"This will reduce pressure on the health system while improving the customer experience by simplifying the process," the release said.

People whose health condition requires follow-up, and those aged 80 or more, will continue to undergo medical and visual examinations to verify their ability to drive, the SAAQ said.

The public provincial corporation defended itself from acting to the detriment of road safety, stating that people aged 75 (55,000 per year) constitute a clientele that is "very largely fit to drive."

In recent years, less than 2 per cent of them have had their driver's licence suspended following a medical or visual examination.

"Quebecers are living longer; (...) drivers aged 75 are in better health than in the past," said SAAQ president and CEO Denis Marsolais.

"The new way of doing things will not be implemented at the expense of road safety, but rather with a view to improving our efficiency and customer service," he added.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel emphasized the importance of relieving the Quebec health-care system, which has been "greatly solicited in recent months."

"By increasing the effectiveness of our medical checks, we can better identify drivers who represent a risk and thus ensure that safety remains the priority on our roads," he said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 29, 2022.