Quebec e-bus maker Lion Electric moves into U.S. plant

Lion Electric confirmed Monday that it has taken possession of the facility that will house its first U.S. plant.

The electric truck and bus manufacturer expects the plant in Joliet, Illinois, to produce its first vehicles in the second half of 2022.

The St. Jerome-based company said it is in the process of making leasehold improvements and will "shortly" be installing equipment at the facility.

The plant is expected to have a production capacity of 20,000 vehicles.

"Lion is on schedule to begin production of zero-emission vehicles in the U.S. in 2022 and to meet the U.S. market demand for all-electric school buses, minibuses and Class 5-8 trucks," said president and founder Marc Bédard.

The construction of a plant in the United States will allow the Quebec company to meet local content requirements for its contracts south of the border, Bédard said in an interview in November. The plant is expected to create 1,400 jobs in the region.

The company took advantage of Monday's announcement to share news of the appointment of two senior executives.

As senior vice-president of strategic initiatives, Richard Coulombe will be responsible for managing the company's projects, including the Joliet plant and the Mirabel Campus. Coulombe has more than 25 years of experience in the transportation industry, notably with Alstom, Bombardier Transportation, and Pratt & Whitney.

Eric Pansegrau joins Lion as general manager of the Joliet manufacturing facility. He most recently served as vice-president of operations for the Wheel End Division at Accuride.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 10, 2022.