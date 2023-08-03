iHeartRadio
Quebec E-bus maker Lion Electric reports Q2 net loss, revenue growth


image.png

Manufacturer Lion Electric posted a net loss of $11.8 million in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, compared with net earnings of $37.5 million a year earlier.

The Quebec-based company also reported a record quarterly revenue of $58 million, compared with $29.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Lion Electric, which manufactures all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, added that 199 vehicles were delivered in the second quarter of this year, compared with 105 in the same period last year.

Company quoted in this release: Lion Electric Company (TSX:LEV)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 3, 2023.

