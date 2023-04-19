Quebec education minister issues directive banning religious practices in public schools

Education Minister Bernard Drainville formally banned all religious activities in schools, vocational training centres and adult education centres after issuing a directive early Wednesday evening.

Under the directive, all institutions governed by the Education Act will have to ensure that "no place is used, in fact or in appearance, for religious practices such as overt prayers or other similar practices."

The letter points out that "the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms recognizes freedom of conscience, freedom of religion, the right to equality, [but also] the fundamental importance that the Quebec nation attaches to the secular nature of the State and the fact that human rights and freedoms are exercised in respect of the secular nature of the State."

The directive also said that the Loi sur la laïcité de l'État requires that school service centres respect the separation of the state and religions and that the development of places used for religious purposes is contrary to the spirit of the law.

The missive also states that every student must be protected "from any direct or indirect pressure to expose or influence the student to conform to a religious practice."

This follows the unanimous adoption of a motion in the National Assembly on April 5 that "the establishment of places of prayer, regardless of denomination, on the premises of a public school is contrary to the principle of secularism."

Minister Drainville committed to issuing a directive to this effect on the same day.

Afin de préserver le caractère laïque de l’école publique, j’émets aujourd’hui la directive concernant les pratiques religieuses dans nos écoles publiques.



Les écoles sont des lieux d’apprentissage et non des lieux de culte.



Voici la directive ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X9yUgmZiKH

This follows news reports that some high schools had set up rooms for students to pray.

"At the beginning of April, I was made aware of various prayer practices taking place in certain public schools in Quebec," said Drainville in a short statement on Twitter accompanying his directive.

"In order to preserve the secular character of public schools, I am therefore issuing a directive today regarding religious practices in our public schools, vocational training centers and adult education centers. Schools are places of learning, not worship."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 19, 2023.

--

This report was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Fellowship and The Canadian Press for news.