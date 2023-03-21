Quebec education ministry to investigate allegations of sexual violence at schools

Quebec's education ministry plans to investigate allegations of sexual violence at schools.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Education Minister Bernard Drainville said "multiple denunciations and allegations of misconduct of a sexual nature or inappropriate behaviour" have been brought to the ministry's attention.

Drainville drew attention to allegations at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville.

On Monday, parents of students at the school expressed safety concerns, claiming that authorities at the Eastern Townships School Board were not addressing allegations of sexual violence.

The school board says it takes all complaints seriously and is collaborating with the police investigation.

Allegations within the Chemin-du-Roy, Des Patriotes and Pointe-de-l’Île school service centres will also be investigated, said Drainville.