Quebec election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?

image.png

With the Quebec election scheduled for Oct. 3, you might be wondering where the political parties stand on issues like the rising cost of living, improving health care, and housing.

Some parties are on the same page on certain campaign topics, while others are offering competing views for the future of the province when it comes to immigration and language rights. 

CTVNewsMontreal.ca has compiled a list of the major promises made by Quebec's five major political parties to help you decide how to cast your vote.

The list below is a snapshot of the campaign promises from each major party and is not a full representation of each party's platform.

 

Can't see the interactive? Click here.

Development by Jesse Tahirali.

 

