Quebec election: CAQ campaigns in riding once held by member who betrayed party

image.jpg

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is campaigning Wednesday in the electoral district of Iberville -- a riding the party won in 2018 but lost after its member joined the Quebec Conservatives (PCQ).

Claire Samson was booted from the CAQ in June 2021 after it learned she had donated $100 to the Conservatives under leader Éric Duhaime.

She gave the Conservatives their only seat in the legislature, helping boost the profile of the party, which was a non-factor in the last election but is now polling ahead of the Parti Québécois (PQ).

Legault is holding a news conference in the riding south of Montreal before hosting a lunch in the district with party members.

Meanwhile, Quebec's left-of-centre Québec Solidaire (QS) is set to make an announcement on transportation in Quebec City.

The Quebec Liberals (PLQ) are holding a news conference in Saint-Agapit, Que., south of Quebec City, while the PQ is speaking to reporters in front of a grocery store in Montreal about the cost of living.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.

