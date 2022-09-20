iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec election: CAQ leader to visit riding where his candidate was threatened

image.jpg

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is visiting a riding in Quebec's Eastern Townships where his candidate was allegedly threatened.

The incumbent premier is starting the day in the Orford riding, where CAQ candidate Gilles Bélanger recently moved his children and partner out of the family home.

Earlier this month, Bélanger said that a car followed him home and that the next day at 5 a.m., he spotted a man on his wooded property who fled as soon as the candidate opened the front door.

Later that afternoon, as he drove in a campaign car with an image of his face on it, Bélanger said he noticed a vehicle stopped at a traffic light next to him.

He says the driver pointed at him, mimicking a revolver.

Legault is also scheduled to visit the Richmond and Mégantic ridings Tuesday, both of which are solidly in the CAQ camp, according to polls.

Meanwhile, Liberal (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade and Québec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois are campaigning in Montreal.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 20, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*