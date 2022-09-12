iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec election: Federal minister says Legault dividing Quebecers on immigration

pablo-rodriguez-1-6065180-1663005165786

Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has waded into the Quebec election campaign, saying it's time for Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault to stop dividing Quebecers into "us and them."

Rodriguez was responding to comments made by Legault at a campaign rally Sunday that non-French-speaking immigration to the province is a threat to "national cohesion."

The minister told reporters outside a federal Liberal caucus meeting in St. Andrews, N.B., today that he wonders whether Legault would have considered him and his parents threats because they spoke no French when they immigrated to Quebec from Argentina.

Rodriguez, who is the prime minister's Quebec lieutenant, noted that his family learned French and his parents became professors at the French-language Universite de Sherbrooke.

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, whose parents were Haitian immigrants, told reporters in Laval, Que., that Legault's comments were "pathetic" and accused him of deliberately trying to turn people against each other.

Speaking in St-Lazare, Que., this morning, Legault said immigration benefits Quebec but the province's capacity to accept immigrants is limited if it wants to protect the French language.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 12, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*