Quebec election: Leaders invited to English-language on Sept. 20

Francois Legault (CAQ), Dominique Anglade (Liberal), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (QS), Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (PQ) and Eric Duhaime (Conservative) will lead their parties in October's Quebec election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal's major English-language broadcast media organizations have come together to invite the leaders of the main political parties to a live English-language debate during the next Quebec general election campaign.

The goal is to allow all Quebecers to hear the party leaders discuss, debate and question their vision and priorities for Quebec and help all voters make an informed choice.

The leaders of the Coalition Avenir Québec, Quebec Liberal Party, Québec Solidaire, the Parti Québécois and the Conservative Party of Quebec have all been invited to participate in a 90-minute live debate on Sept. 20, 2022, at the Nouvelle Maison Radio-Canada in downtown Montreal.

The debate will be broadcast live or live-streamed on CTV Montreal, CBC, Global and CJAD 800, the organizations that make up the English media debate consortium.

