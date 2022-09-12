iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec election: Legault to campaign in hotly contested ridings in Montreal, Laval

image.jpg

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is headed to the Montreal area Monday as he campaigns in a pair of ridings he's hoping to add come Oct. 3.

Legault will be in Châteauguay and Soulanges, a pair of ridings near Montreal won by the CAQ in 2018, and will also spend time in Maurice-Richard in Montreal and Mille-Îles in Laval, both Quebec Liberal (PLQ) ridings that Legault wants to flip.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade will also be in Laval for an announcement before moving on to the Lotbinière-Frontenac riding for a pair of events in Thetford Mines, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Québec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will campaign in Chibougamau, almost 400 kilometres northwest of Saguenay, before heading to Abitibi later in the day.

The Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) will be in the Quebec City area, while the Parti Québécois (PQ) will be in the Abitibi region.

Parties are nearing the midway point of the 36-day campaign, with the first televised French language debate on TVA on Thursday in Montreal.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*